Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 67

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:42 pm
NICHOLLS (17-6)

Lyons 3-7 0-2 6, Fornes 0-4 2-5 2, Gordon 7-19 1-2 17, K.Johnson 7-11 2-2 19, Jones 3-8 2-2 9, Garvin 7-12 6-8 20, Sears 3-4 1-1 7, Buford 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 14-22 80.

MCNEESE ST. (10-12)

Feazell 4-11 3-4 11, Rosario 6-10 3-4 15, Francois 4-9 2-3 14, Kuxhausen 4-9 2-2 13, Lawson 1-8 1-2 3, Bush 2-7 0-0 6, Orlina 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 2-2 2, Hutchinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 13-17 67.

Halftime_McNeese St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 6-19 (K.Johnson 3-6, Gordon 2-11, Jones 1-2), McNeese St. 10-23 (Francois 4-9, Kuxhausen 3-8, Bush 2-4, Hutchinson 1-1, Feazell 0-1). Fouled Out_Lawson. Rebounds_Nicholls 36 (Jones, Garvin 8), McNeese St. 32 (Feazell 9). Assists_Nicholls 11 (K.Johnson, Jones 4), McNeese St. 10 (Lawson 5). Total Fouls_Nicholls 16, McNeese St. 19. A_255 (8,500).

