Nicholls 88, Northwestern St. 76

NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-1)

Gregg 4-12 1-5 10, Owens 2-3 0-0 4, C.Jones 2-8 2-2 6, Massner 3-11 3-4 10, Reed 3-7 3-4 11, Zelenbaba 6-11 7-8 20, Coleman 2-4 3-3 7, Teasett 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-2 0-0 3, D.Williams 1-1 1-2 3, Potts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 20-28 76.

NICHOLLS (1-0)

Lyons 8-9 2-3 18, Fornes 3-7 3-4 9, Gordon 2-8 1-2 6, K.Johnson 7-12 5-7 23, A.Jones 4-6 4-4 12, Garvin 4-13 6-8 14, Sears 2-4 0-0 4, Buford 0-0 2-2 2, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 23-30 88.

Halftime_Nicholls 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 6-18 (Reed 2-5, Gregg 1-1, White 1-1, Zelenbaba 1-3, Massner 1-4, C.Jones 0-1, Teasett 0-3), Nicholls 5-24 (K.Johnson 4-7, Gordon 1-7, Sears 0-1, Spencer 0-1, A.Jones 0-2, Fornes 0-3, Garvin 0-3). Fouled Out_Lyons. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 34 (Gregg 9), Nicholls 38 (Garvin 7). Assists_Northwestern St. 12 (C.Jones 4), Nicholls 15 (Gordon, A.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 20, Nicholls 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.