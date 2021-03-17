On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal and an assists for the Canadiens, and Tyler Toffoli forced overtime with 1:25 left and goalie Carey Price off for an extra attacker. Price had 26 saves.

UP NEXT

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Friday and Saturday nights.

Jets: At Edmonton on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars