On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nishikori rallies to beat Opelka in Dubai

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kei Nishikori came back from a set down to beat Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Dubai Championships on Sunday, while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired from his match.

Nishikori won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round match with David Goffin. The Japanese player faced only one break point, which cost him the first set, and didn’t give Opelka a chance to break after that.

Nishikori is trying to rebuild his form after the coronavirus pandemic and recovery from elbow surgery restricted him to just four tournaments in 2020.

Tsonga was 3-3 in the first set with Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri when the French player retired. It was another setback for Tsonga after he picked up his first tour match win since 2019 in Marseille on Tuesday following an injury-hit 2020.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Egor Gerasimov after recovering from 2-0 down in the second set. Karatsev plays Dan Evans next.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service