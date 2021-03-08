Trending:
No. 1 Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 10:59 pm
SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (14-9)

Bowen 2-7 0-0 5, Fotu 2-4 0-0 5, Tass 4-5 0-0 8, Johnson 4-17 7-9 15, Kuhse 6-14 1-2 13, Ducas 0-4 0-0 0, Mullins 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 2-2 1-1 5, Clinton 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Van Komen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 9-12 55.

GONZAGA (25-0)

Kispert 5-12 4-4 14, Timme 8-11 2-5 18, Ayayi 7-9 0-0 16, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 10, Suggs 7-9 0-0 15, Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 1-5 0-0 2, Strawther 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Ballo 0-0 1-2 1, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 7-11 78.

Halftime_Gonzaga 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2-20 (Fotu 1-2, Bowen 1-6, Brown 0-1, Kuhse 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Clinton 0-2, Ducas 0-3, Johnson 0-4), Gonzaga 5-15 (Ayayi 2-3, Nembhard 2-3, Suggs 1-3, Timme 0-1, Kispert 0-5). Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 30 (Bowen 6), Gonzaga 41 (Timme, Ayayi 8). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5 (Kuhse 3), Gonzaga 13 (Timme 4). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11, Gonzaga 16.

