No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

OKLAHOMA (16-11)
Hill 5-8 1-2 11, Manek 1-8 0-0 3, Gibson 2-5 0-0 6, Harkless 3-6 0-0 7, Reaves 11-17 4-4 27, Kuath 0-3 2-4 2, Williams 7-11 1-2 15, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 8-12 71.
GONZAGA (28-0)
Kispert 5-11 2-2 16, Timme 9-12 12-14 30, Ayayi 3-8 4-4 12, Nembhard 3-5 0-0 7, Suggs 5-13 5-6 16, Watson 2-6 0-0 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 23-26 87.
Halftime_Gonzaga 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-16 (Gibson 2-5, Harkless 1-2, Manek 1-3, Reaves 1-4, Williams 0-2), Gonzaga 8-22 (Kispert 4-8, Ayayi 2-5, Nembhard 1-2, Suggs 1-6, Cook 0-1). Fouled Out_Harkless. Rebounds_Oklahoma 24 (Harkless 9), Gonzaga 31 (Timme 13). Assists_Oklahoma 10 (Kuath 4), Gonzaga 12 (Timme 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 21, Gonzaga 12.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments