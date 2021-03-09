No. 1 Gonzaga 88, BYU 78

BYU (20-5)
George 4-9 2-2 11, Lohner 0-2 0-0 0, Haarms 6-12 0-0 13, Averette 5-11 0-0 11, Barcello 6-15 1-1 15, Knell 7-13 1-3 20, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Harward 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 31-67 5-7 78.
GONZAGA (26-0)
Kispert 5-13 3-3 17, Timme 6-8 2-6 14, Ayayi 5-9 5-6 18, Nembhard 5-9 2-2 13, Suggs 7-15 5-8 23, Watson 1-2 1-2 3, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 18-27 88.
Halftime_BYU 53-41. 3-Point Goals_BYU 11-28 (Knell 5-10, Barcello 2-6, Haarms 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Averette 1-3, George 1-4, Lohner 0-1), Gonzaga 12-26 (Suggs 4-7, Kispert 4-10, Ayayi 3-5, Nembhard 1-3, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_BYU 32 (Lohner 10), Gonzaga 31 (Ayayi 9). Assists_BYU 14 (Averette, Barcello 4), Gonzaga 14 (Suggs 5). Total Fouls_BYU 21, Gonzaga 11.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments