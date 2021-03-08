Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary’s 78-55 in WCC semifinals

By JOHN MARSHALL
March 8, 2021 11:03 pm
2 min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary’s 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.

Jalen Suggs scored 15 points for the Zags, who will play BYU or Pepperdine Tuesday night for a chance to win their ninth WCC title in 11 years.

The Gaels (14-9) were little more than a speed bump against Gonzaga’s ultra-efficient offense and struggled to get their own shots to fall, shooting 2 for 20 from the 3-point arc.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 15 points.

Gonzaga won the two regular-season meetings by double digits.

The Zags had to overcome a slow start to win 73-59 in Moraga, California, but won 87-65 in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 17 to win their 10th regular-season WCC title in 11 years.

Gonzaga got off to a quick start in the third go-round, going up nine in the opening 4 1/2 minutes while putting on an offensive display in a dominating first half.

The Zags hit 18 of 28 shots and Timme had 15 points in 17 minutes to give the Zags a 44-26 halftime lead.

The Gaels spent most of the first half struggling to get into their offense, repeatedly forcing up shots late in the shot clock.

Gonzaga pushed its lead to 27 in the first five minutes of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

        Read more Sports News news.

Saint Mary’s has given the Zags trouble in the WCC Tournament in previous years, but doesn’t have the firepower to hang with them this season.

Another game, another blowout win for Gonzaga. Now, a chance to win another WCC tournament title.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga will face the BYU-Pepperdine winner in Tuesday’s championship game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles