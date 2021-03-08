No. 1 UConn 73, Marquette 39

MARQUETTE (19-6)
Marotta 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 5-13 1-2 11, Van Kleunen 3-14 0-0 6, King 1-9 0-0 2, Lott 1-5 0-0 2, Kaifes 1-2 0-0 3, Valladay 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 3-7 0-0 6, Karlen 2-3 0-1 4, Okosun 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 1-3 39
UCONN (24-1)
Nelson-Ododa 2-5 1-3 5, Bueckers 10-15 0-0 23, Muhl 4-6 0-2 11, Westbrook 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Edwards 3-8 0-0 6, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Makurat 0-1 0-0 0, Poffenbarger 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 6-11 73
|Marquette
|10
|13
|7
|9
|—
|39
|UConn
|29
|12
|15
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Marquette 2-9 (Marotta 1-1, Van Kleunen 0-1, King 0-2, Kaifes 1-2, Walker 0-2, Karlen 0-1), UConn 9-18 (Bueckers 3-4, Muhl 3-5, Westbrook 2-5, Williams 1-1, Griffin 0-1, Makurat 0-1, McLean 0-1). Assists_Marquette 7 (Lott 3), UConn 17 (Nelson-Ododa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marquette 35 (Taylor 5-13), UConn 39 (Edwards 3-8). Total Fouls_Marquette 11, UConn 4. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Comments