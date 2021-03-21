No. 10 Arkansas 68, No. 21 Texas Tech 66

TEXAS TECH (18-10)

Santos-Silva 2-7 1-2 5, Edwards 4-11 0-1 11, McClung 2-6 4-7 9, McCullar 6-13 2-3 15, Shannon 6-16 5-5 20, Peavy 0-4 0-0 0, Agbo 2-4 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 12-18 66.

ARKANSAS (24-6)

J.Smith 9-11 2-3 20, Williams 0-5 1-2 1, Davis 7-15 1-2 15, Moody 6-11 1-2 15, Tate 2-9 6-6 10, Notae 2-11 1-2 7, Sills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-17 68.

Halftime_Arkansas 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 10-20 (Shannon 3-4, Edwards 3-6, Agbo 2-4, McClung 1-2, McCullar 1-4), Arkansas 4-17 (Moody 2-6, Notae 2-7, Davis 0-1, Sills 0-1, Tate 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Tech 33 (McCullar 8), Arkansas 36 (Williams 11). Assists_Texas Tech 12 (Edwards 5), Arkansas 10 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 19, Arkansas 16.

