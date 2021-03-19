No. 10 Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

COLGATE (0-1)

Records 2-5 2-6 6, Burns 4-13 2-2 13, Cummings 4-13 2-2 14, Richardson 3-10 2-2 9, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 11, Woodward 5-6 1-3 11, Lynch-Daniels 1-2 0-0 3, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-58 10-17 68.

ARKANSAS (1-0)

Smith 9-17 11-13 29, Vanover 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 6-11 0-0 12, Moody 4-8 3-5 12, Tate 5-13 4-4 15, Notae 4-12 3-5 14, Sills 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 22-29 85.

Halftime_Arkansas 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 12-27 (Cummings 4-8, Burns 3-6, Ferguson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Richardson 1-5), Arkansas 5-16 (Notae 3-8, Moody 1-4, Tate 1-4). Rebounds_Colgate 36 (Records 8), Arkansas 35 (Smith 13). Assists_Colgate 17 (Richardson 5), Arkansas 11 (Tate 4). Total Fouls_Colgate 24, Arkansas 15.

