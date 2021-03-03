Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 10 Indiana 89, Iowa 80

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 7:05 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (14-8)

Warnock 2-3 0-1 4, Czinano 8-21 4-4 20, Clark 11-18 5-6 32, Marshall 2-4 1-1 5, Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Meyer 1-2 0-0 3, Taiwo 1-1 0-0 3, Goodman 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-60 10-12 80

INDIANA (17-4)

Gulbe 3-6 1-1 7, Holmes 11-13 0-1 22, Berger 8-17 5-6 22, Cardano-Hillary 5-11 2-4 13, Patberg 6-11 8-9 22, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 1-1 1-2 3, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-59 17-23 89

Iowa 15 28 16 21 80
Indiana 17 21 27 24 89

3-Point Goals_Iowa 8-14 (Warnock 0-1, Clark 5-7, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Taiwo 1-1), Indiana 4-13 (Gulbe 0-2, Berger 1-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-6, Patberg 2-4). Assists_Iowa 16 (Warnock 5), Indiana 13 (Patberg 8). Fouled Out_Iowa Clark. Rebounds_Iowa 21 (Czinano 3-6), Indiana 38 (Holmes 4-11). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta