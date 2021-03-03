No. 10 Indiana 89, Iowa 80

IOWA (14-8)
Warnock 2-3 0-1 4, Czinano 8-21 4-4 20, Clark 11-18 5-6 32, Marshall 2-4 1-1 5, Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Meyer 1-2 0-0 3, Taiwo 1-1 0-0 3, Goodman 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-60 10-12 80
INDIANA (17-4)
Gulbe 3-6 1-1 7, Holmes 11-13 0-1 22, Berger 8-17 5-6 22, Cardano-Hillary 5-11 2-4 13, Patberg 6-11 8-9 22, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 1-1 1-2 3, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-59 17-23 89
|Iowa
|15
|28
|16
|21
|—
|80
|Indiana
|17
|21
|27
|24
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Iowa 8-14 (Warnock 0-1, Clark 5-7, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Taiwo 1-1), Indiana 4-13 (Gulbe 0-2, Berger 1-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-6, Patberg 2-4). Assists_Iowa 16 (Warnock 5), Indiana 13 (Patberg 8). Fouled Out_Iowa Clark. Rebounds_Iowa 21 (Czinano 3-6), Indiana 38 (Holmes 4-11). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments