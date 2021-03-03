Trending:
No. 10 Villanova 72, No. 14 Creighton 60

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:35 pm
CREIGHTON (17-7)

Bishop 2-5 1-1 5, Jefferson 6-10 0-2 13, Ballock 5-11 0-0 14, Zegarowski 4-13 0-0 10, Mahoney 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 8, Kalkbrenner 3-4 1-4 7, O’Connell 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 2-7 60.

VILLANOVA (16-4)

Robinson-Earl 6-13 2-3 14, Samuels 3-11 0-0 7, Daniels 1-7 2-2 5, Gillespie 2-3 0-0 5, Moore 9-12 3-3 24, Slater 5-8 0-0 11, Swider 1-3 0-0 3, Antoine 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 7-8 72.

Halftime_Villanova 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 10-33 (Ballock 4-9, Mitchell 2-5, Zegarowski 2-8, Jefferson 1-4, Mahoney 1-5, O’Connell 0-2), Villanova 9-26 (Moore 3-5, Antoine 1-1, Gillespie 1-2, Slater 1-2, Swider 1-2, Samuels 1-5, Daniels 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 30 (Jefferson 8), Villanova 37 (Robinson-Earl 14). Assists_Creighton 16 (Jefferson 4), Villanova 21 (Samuels 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Villanova 11.

