No. 11 Florida St. 93, Boston College 64

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-14)
Scott 1-8 0-3 3, Karnik 0-3 1-2 1, Ashton-Langford 6-10 0-2 14, Heath 9-16 2-4 28, Langford 1-6 1-2 3, Felder 2-8 2-2 6, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Vander Baan 1-1 2-2 4, Holtze 1-1 0-0 2, Kenny 0-2 0-0 0, Jackowitz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-17 64.
FLORIDA ST. (15-4)
Prieto 1-1 0-0 3, Evans 2-4 2-2 6, Light 0-2 0-0 0, Lindner 2-2 0-0 4, Miles 1-2 0-0 2, Polite 4-7 4-5 13, Walker 6-10 0-0 18, Koprivica 2-5 1-2 5, Barnes 3-6 0-0 7, Gray 7-7 1-1 16, Wilkes 1-2 0-0 3, Jack 2-7 0-0 5, Calhoun 1-3 1-2 4, Ngom 2-3 1-1 5, Ballard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-63 10-13 93.
Halftime_Florida St. 53-35. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 12-31 (Heath 8-14, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Scott 1-3, Williams 1-3, Langford 0-1, Kenny 0-2, Felder 0-3), Florida St. 13-27 (Walker 6-9, Gray 1-1, Prieto 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Calhoun 1-2, Wilkes 1-2, Polite 1-3, Jack 1-5, Light 0-2). Rebounds_Boston College 31 (Scott 7), Florida St. 33 (Polite, Koprivica 6). Assists_Boston College 10 (Karnik, Langford, Felder, Williams 2), Florida St. 19 (Barnes 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 13, Florida St. 16. A_2,950 (12,100).
