No. 11 Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

LIBERTY (0-1)
Preston 4-11 3-5 11, Rode 0-2 2-2 2, McGhee 4-13 2-2 12, Parker 3-10 3-3 10, Cuffee 6-9 0-1 16, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, McDowell 1-3 0-0 3, Dobbs 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 10-13 60.
OKLAHOMA ST. (1-0)
Ka.Boone 2-3 0-0 4, Moncrieffe 3-8 4-7 10, Anderson 8-14 4-5 21, Cunningham 3-14 7-9 15, Likekele 2-4 5-7 9, Walker 3-10 0-1 6, Ke.Boone 1-1 0-0 2, Kouma 0-1 0-0 0, Flavors 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 20-29 69.
Halftime_Liberty 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-21 (Cuffee 4-6, McGhee 2-8, Parker 1-2, McDowell 1-3, Rode 0-2), Oklahoma St. 3-15 (Cunningham 2-8, Anderson 1-2, Flavors 0-1, Walker 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 30 (Preston 7), Oklahoma St. 35 (Moncrieffe 9). Assists_Liberty 12 (Cuffee 4), Oklahoma St. 5 (Likekele 4). Total Fouls_Liberty 22, Oklahoma St. 17.
