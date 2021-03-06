No. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80

TEXAS A&M (8-9)
Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 8-15 7-7 23, Gordon 3-9 1-2 9, Q.Jackson 9-15 0-0 23, Flagg 7-11 0-1 16, McGhee 1-1 0-0 2, Diarra 2-6 0-0 4, Chandler 1-4 0-0 3, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-10 80.
ARKANSAS (21-5)
Smith 5-8 1-4 11, Vanover 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 5-10 2-2 12, Moody 9-15 5-6 28, Tate 9-17 2-2 22, Notae 1-6 6-6 9, Sills 0-2 0-0 0, V.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 16-20 87.
Halftime_Texas A&M 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 10-23 (Q.Jackson 5-8, Gordon 2-4, Flagg 2-5, Chandler 1-4, Diarra 0-2), Arkansas 9-24 (Moody 5-8, Tate 2-6, Vanover 1-2, Notae 1-5, Smith 0-1, Sills 0-2). Rebounds_Texas A&M 29 (Miller 10), Arkansas 28 (Tate 7). Assists_Texas A&M 14 (Miller, Gordon 4), Arkansas 14 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 19, Arkansas 13. A_4,400 (19,368).
