No. 12 Kansas 93, E. Washington 84

E. WASHINGTON (0-1)
T.Groves 11-18 8-9 35, Meadows 4-9 4-4 12, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Aiken 1-9 0-0 2, J.Groves 8-12 3-3 23, Robertson 3-4 0-0 7, Davison 2-6 1-2 5, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 16-18 84.
KANSAS (1-0)
Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 2, Agbaji 7-15 2-4 18, Braun 2-10 6-6 12, Garrett 9-15 1-1 23, Thompson 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 5-8 0-0 13, McCormack 9-15 4-5 22, Grant-Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 13-16 93.
Halftime_E. Washington 46-38. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-27 (T.Groves 5-11, J.Groves 4-6, Robertson 1-2, Meadows 0-1, Davison 0-2, Aiken 0-5), Kansas 12-30 (Garrett 4-6, Harris 3-4, Braun 2-5, Agbaji 2-8, Thompson 1-6, Lightfoot 0-1). Fouled Out_J.Groves. Rebounds_E. Washington 30 (J.Groves 9), Kansas 32 (McCormack 9). Assists_E. Washington 18 (Meadows 8), Kansas 20 (Harris 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 17, Kansas 16.
