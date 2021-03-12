No. 12 Oklahoma St. 83, No. 2 Baylor 74

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-0)

Ka.Boone 2-6 6-8 10, Moncrieffe 3-6 2-2 8, Anderson 8-13 3-3 20, Cunningham 7-16 7-8 25, B.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Likekele 1-8 1-2 3, Walker 4-6 2-3 11, Ke.Boone 2-3 0-0 4, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 21-26 83.

BAYLOR (1-1)

Thamba 1-2 2-2 4, Butler 6-15 3-3 16, Da.Mitchell 6-13 0-2 13, Teague 7-17 0-0 17, Vital 4-10 1-2 9, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 2-2 6, Flagler 1-8 2-2 4, Mayer 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 29-75 10-13 74.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 6-15 (Cunningham 4-10, Anderson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Ke.Boone 0-1), Baylor 6-28 (Teague 3-7, Mayer 1-4, Da.Mitchell 1-5, Butler 1-7, Flagler 0-5). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 35 (Cunningham 8), Baylor 39 (Vital 15). Assists_Oklahoma St. 11 (Cunningham 5), Baylor 11 (Da.Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 11, Baylor 20. A_3,298 (18,972).

