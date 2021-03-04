Trending:
No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:01 pm
UTEP (12-11)

Verhoeven 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 9-19 3-4 23, Bieniemy 2-5 2-3 8, Boum 5-16 5-6 16, Kennedy 2-8 0-0 6, Agnew 1-4 0-0 2, Odigie 1-3 0-0 2, Sjolund 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 10-13 62.

KANSAS (19-8)

McCormack 6-13 6-8 18, Wilson 1-7 0-2 3, Agbaji 7-12 2-5 19, Braun 3-7 0-0 6, Garrett 3-9 4-4 11, Harris 1-1 4-4 6, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Lightfoot 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-55 16-24 67.

Halftime_UTEP 34-20. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 8-26 (Bieniemy 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Williams 2-6, Sjolund 1-2, Boum 1-8, Agnew 0-2), Kansas 5-15 (Agbaji 3-6, Garrett 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Braun 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds_UTEP 39 (Williams 13), Kansas 32 (McCormack 10). Assists_UTEP 9 (Bieniemy 5), Kansas 12 (Garrett 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 16, Kansas 11. A_2,600 (16,300).

