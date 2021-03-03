No. 13 Kansas battles UTEP

UTEP (12-10) vs. No. 13 Kansas (18-8)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas hosts UTEP in a non-conference matchup. Both squads are coming off of big home victories this past weekend. Kansas earned a 71-58 win over Baylor on Saturday, while UTEP emerged with a 77-62 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP’s Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.SOLID SOULEY: Boum has connected on 40.8 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Jayhawks are 0-8 when they allow at least 75 points and 18-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Miners are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-1 when they exceed 68.

TWO STREAKS: UTEP has dropped its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points and allowing 72.2 points during those contests. Kansas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 58.6.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CUSA teams. The Miners have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

