No. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:15 pm
BUTLER (9-14)

Golden 8-11 2-2 19, Nze 3-7 0-2 6, Bolden 2-11 2-2 7, Harris 10-18 6-7 29, Tate 3-6 5-7 11, Wilmoth 0-2 0-0 0, Donovan 0-2 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 1-2 1, David 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 16-22 73.

CREIGHTON (18-7)

Bishop 5-7 0-0 10, Jefferson 4-10 2-7 12, Ballock 3-6 1-2 9, Zegarowski 10-12 7-8 32, Mahoney 4-15 4-4 15, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Kalkbrenner 3-4 1-2 7, O’Connell 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Osmani 1-1 0-0 2, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0, Merfeld 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 15-23 93.

Halftime_Creighton 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Butler 5-26 (Harris 3-8, Golden 1-3, Bolden 1-7, David 0-1, Parker 0-1, Tate 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Donovan 0-2, Nze 0-2), Creighton 12-25 (Zegarowski 5-7, Mahoney 3-8, Jefferson 2-3, Ballock 2-4, Davis 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, O’Connell 0-1). Rebounds_Butler 26 (Harris, Wilmoth 6), Creighton 38 (Bishop 10). Assists_Butler 9 (Harris, Tate 4), Creighton 20 (Ballock 6). Total Fouls_Butler 20, Creighton 17. A_2,419 (18,320).

