No. 14 Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:20 am
MISSISSIPPI (11-11)

Austin 4-11 6-7 14, Collins 3-7 0-0 7, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 9-19 2-2 20, Nesbitt 2-8 0-0 4, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Douglas 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 1-3 2-4 5, Bracey 5-10 0-0 13, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 10-13 72

TENNESSEE (16-6)

Burrell 5-17 6-6 18, Davis 10-19 11-13 33, Key 1-4 0-0 2, Kushkituah 3-6 1-2 7, Walker 1-4 2-2 5, Suarez 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Horston 4-8 2-2 12, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 22-25 77

Mississippi 16 25 16 15 72
Tennessee 24 13 12 28 77

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 6-17 (Collins 1-5, Johnson 0-3, Douglas 1-2, Reid 1-1, Bracey 3-6), Tennessee 7-10 (Burrell 2-4, Davis 2-3, Walker 1-1, Horston 2-2). Assists_Mississippi 14 (Reid 9), Tennessee 11 (Horston 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 25 (Team 2-5), Tennessee 45 (Davis 4-14). Total Fouls_Mississippi 23, Tennessee 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,409.

