No. 15 Florida St. 69, North Carolina 66

NORTH CAROLINA (2-1)

Brooks 1-2 3-4 5, Bacot 5-10 2-3 12, Love 4-14 2-2 13, Walton 4-10 0-0 11, Black 3-9 1-2 7, Davis 2-10 3-3 7, Sharpe 2-6 1-5 5, Harris 2-6 0-2 4, Kessler 0-1 2-4 2, Platek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 14-25 66.

FLORIDA ST. (1-0)

Gray 2-8 4-4 8, Koprivica 7-11 3-5 17, Evans 0-1 1-2 1, Polite 2-7 0-1 5, Walker 3-8 3-5 9, Barnes 4-7 3-3 11, Calhoun 3-6 0-0 7, Osborne 3-4 0-0 9, Wilkes 0-1 0-0 0, Ngom 0-0 2-2 2, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-22 69.

Halftime_Florida St. 35-24. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-18 (Love 3-5, Walton 3-7, Harris 0-1, Black 0-2, Davis 0-3), Florida St. 5-13 (Osborne 3-4, Calhoun 1-2, Polite 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_Love. Rebounds_North Carolina 38 (Brooks 8), Florida St. 35 (Koprivica 11). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Davis, Harris 2), Florida St. 11 (Barnes 4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Florida St. 19. A_2,820 (23,500).

