On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 15 South Florida 65, UCF 62

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 8:46 pm
< a min read
      

UCF (13-3)

Kaba 3-8 0-1 6, Smith 4-9 2-2 10, Battles 3-8 5-6 11, Lewis 9-16 3-3 27, Sanders 1-7 4-4 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Burney 1-1 0-0 2, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 14-16 62

SOUTH FLORIDA (15-2)

Leverett 2-4 0-0 4, Mununga 3-10 5-6 11, Harvey 2-5 1-2 7, Pinzan 4-11 7-8 18, Tsineke 4-10 3-3 12, Brabencova 2-3 0-0 5, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 3-4 1-1 8, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 17-20 65

UCF 5 12 16 29 62
South Florida 18 16 10 21 65

3-Point Goals_UCF 6-11 (Battles 0-2, Lewis 6-9), South Florida 8-20 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 2-4, Pinzan 3-8, Tsineke 1-3, Brabencova 1-2, Alvarez 1-2). Assists_UCF 7 (Battles 4), South Florida 15 (Pinzan 8). Fouled Out_UCF Kaba. Rebounds_UCF 27 (Smith 3-9), South Florida 36 (Mununga 6-13). Total Fouls_UCF 20, South Florida 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday