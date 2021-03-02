No. 15 South Florida 65, UCF 62

UCF (13-3)
Kaba 3-8 0-1 6, Smith 4-9 2-2 10, Battles 3-8 5-6 11, Lewis 9-16 3-3 27, Sanders 1-7 4-4 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Burney 1-1 0-0 2, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 14-16 62
SOUTH FLORIDA (15-2)
Leverett 2-4 0-0 4, Mununga 3-10 5-6 11, Harvey 2-5 1-2 7, Pinzan 4-11 7-8 18, Tsineke 4-10 3-3 12, Brabencova 2-3 0-0 5, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 3-4 1-1 8, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 17-20 65
|UCF
|5
|12
|16
|29
|—
|62
|South Florida
|18
|16
|10
|21
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_UCF 6-11 (Battles 0-2, Lewis 6-9), South Florida 8-20 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 2-4, Pinzan 3-8, Tsineke 1-3, Brabencova 1-2, Alvarez 1-2). Assists_UCF 7 (Battles 4), South Florida 15 (Pinzan 8). Fouled Out_UCF Kaba. Rebounds_UCF 27 (Smith 3-9), South Florida 36 (Mununga 6-13). Total Fouls_UCF 20, South Florida 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
