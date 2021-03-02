Trending:
No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa St. 67

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:13 pm
TEXAS (15-7)

Brown 3-7 5-5 12, Sims 3-4 0-2 6, Coleman 5-7 0-0 12, A.Jones 4-10 0-0 9, Ramey 3-7 6-6 14, K.Jones 4-7 9-10 17, Febres 3-5 0-0 9, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Hamm 0-2 0-0 0, Hepa 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 20-23 81.

IOWA ST. (2-19)

Johnson 5-12 2-2 13, Young 3-4 4-4 10, Coleman-Lands 9-16 0-0 22, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Jackson 2-11 0-0 5, Conditt 5-8 1-3 11, Walker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 7-9 67.

Halftime_Texas 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas 9-20 (Febres 3-4, Coleman 2-3, Ramey 2-4, Brown 1-3, A.Jones 1-5, Cunningham 0-1), Iowa St. 8-28 (Coleman-Lands 4-7, Walker 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Harris 1-6, Jackson 1-8). Fouled Out_Sims, Young. Rebounds_Texas 32 (K.Jones 8), Iowa St. 26 (Johnson 6). Assists_Texas 15 (Coleman 5), Iowa St. 18 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Iowa St. 21. A_1,191 (14,384).

