No. 16 Georgia 74, No. 2 Texas A&M 68

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:10 pm
GEORGIA (20-5)

Isaacs 2-4 0-0 4, Staiti 5-10 2-4 13, Caldwell 7-12 2-2 19, Connally 2-7 0-0 6, Morrison 3-13 4-4 12, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-3 2-2 2, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Coombs 7-10 0-0 14, Barker 0-0 4-6 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 14-18 74

TEXAS A&M (23-2)

Jones 6-11 4-6 16, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Nixon 6-10 0-0 14, Wells 4-11 1-1 9, Wilson 4-13 2-4 11, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 2-8 7-8 11, Pitts 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 14-19 68

Georgia 25 7 17 25 74
Texas A&M 13 22 15 18 68

3-Point Goals_Georgia 8-14 (Staiti 1-2, Caldwell 3-4, Connally 2-4, Morrison 2-4), Texas A&M 4-14 (Nixon 2-3, Wells 0-2, Wilson 1-3, Green 0-1, Morris 0-2, Pitts 1-3). Assists_Georgia 17 (Caldwell 4), Texas A&M 9 (Morris 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 38 (Staiti 5-12), Texas A&M 30 (Jones 2-6). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Texas A&M 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

