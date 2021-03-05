No. 16 Georgia 78, No. 17 Kentucky 66

KENTUCKY (17-8)
McKinney 0-6 0-0 0, Wyatt 3-6 0-0 6, Howard 13-24 4-6 33, Massengill 3-8 0-0 6, Patterson 4-7 1-2 11, Edwards 1-5 0-0 2, Benton 0-4 2-2 2, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 7-10 66
GEORGIA (19-5)
Isaacs 0-5 2-2 2, Staiti 5-12 10-11 20, Caldwell 8-13 2-4 20, Connally 4-12 4-4 13, Morrison 4-9 5-8 14, Bates 2-3 0-0 4, Coombs 1-3 0-0 2, Barker 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 23-29 78
|Kentucky
|10
|10
|27
|19
|—
|66
|Georgia
|17
|18
|23
|20
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-19 (McKinney 0-3, Howard 3-6, Massengill 0-2, Patterson 2-3, Benton 0-2, Green 0-1, Hunt 2-2), Georgia 5-11 (Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 2-3, Connally 1-3, Morrison 1-2, Barker 1-1). Assists_Kentucky 6 (Massengill 4), Georgia 12 (Connally 3). Fouled Out_Kentucky Patterson. Rebounds_Kentucky 32 (McKinney 3-9), Georgia 40 (Staiti 5-12). Total Fouls_Kentucky 21, Georgia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,264.
