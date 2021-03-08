No. 16 Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62

SANTA CLARA (14-11)
Herlihy 6-7 1-2 16, Wiehl 6-14 0-0 16, Maldonado 2-7 0-0 4, Pritchard 1-5 0-0 2, VanAllen 7-14 3-4 17, Hollingsworth 1-1 0-0 3, Edmanson 1-2 0-0 2, Hiraki 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 4-6 62
GONZAGA (22-3)
Jenn Wirth 6-13 0-0 12, LeeAnne Wirth 3-4 2-2 8, Townsend 5-10 3-3 14, Kayleigh Truong 3-9 4-5 10, Walker 5-10 0-0 13, Kempton 1-1 2-2 4, O’Connor 1-1 0-0 3, Virjoghe 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 0-5 2-2 2, Ejim 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 13-14 72
|Santa Clara
|6
|16
|17
|23
|—
|62
|Gonzaga
|12
|17
|23
|20
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-22 (Herlihy 3-4, Wiehl 4-9, Pritchard 0-1, VanAllen 0-3, Hollingsworth 1-1, Hiraki 0-4), Gonzaga 5-18 (Townsend 1-4, Truong 0-3, Walker 3-7, O’Connor 1-1, Truong 0-3). Assists_Santa Clara 12 (Maldonado 5), Gonzaga 19 (Wirth 4). Fouled Out_Santa Clara Hiraki. Rebounds_Santa Clara 23 (Herlihy 2-6), Gonzaga 39 (Wirth 5-8). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 13, Gonzaga 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
