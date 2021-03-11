No. 16 Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

SYRACUSE (1-1)

Dolezaj 2-4 2-2 6, Griffin 0-4 3-3 3, Guerrier 6-14 2-6 14, Boeheim 10-17 6-6 31, Girard 1-8 0-0 3, Braswell 4-6 0-0 10, Richmond 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 13-17 69.

VIRGINIA (1-0)

Hauser 8-15 2-2 21, Huff 4-5 5-6 13, Beekman 1-6 0-0 3, Clark 4-9 0-0 10, Murphy 4-12 4-4 15, Woldetensae 3-7 0-0 8, McKoy 1-1 0-0 2, Morsell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 11-12 72.

Halftime_Syracuse 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-22 (Boeheim 5-8, Braswell 2-4, Girard 1-5, Griffin 0-2, Guerrier 0-3), Virginia 11-35 (Hauser 3-10, Murphy 3-11, Clark 2-5, Woldetensae 2-5, Beekman 1-4). Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Guerrier 10), Virginia 31 (Huff 12). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Dolezaj, Girard 4), Virginia 17 (Clark 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 12, Virginia 14.

