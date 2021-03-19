No. 17 Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

GEORGIA TECH (0-1)
Moore 4-9 0-0 8, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 13, Devoe 6-10 1-1 14, Parham 3-5 0-0 6, Usher 7-9 1-2 15, Sturdivant 1-2 0-0 2, Howard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-47 3-5 60.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (1-0)
Uguak 2-2 0-0 4, Krutwig 4-6 2-2 10, Clemons 3-8 3-4 12, Norris 4-8 4-6 16, Williamson 8-13 1-2 21, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, Kennedy 3-8 0-1 6, Kaifes 0-2 0-0 0, Hutson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 10-15 71.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-10 (Alvarado 2-5, Devoe 1-3, Parham 0-2), Loyola Chicago 11-27 (Norris 4-7, Williamson 4-7, Clemons 3-8, Kennedy 0-1, Hall 0-2, Kaifes 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 16 (Parham, Usher 5), Loyola Chicago 29 (Williamson 6). Assists_Georgia Tech 10 (Devoe 4), Loyola Chicago 18 (Norris 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 19, Loyola Chicago 9.
