No. 17 Oklahoma St. 85, No. 6 West Virginia 80

OKLAHOMA ST. (18-7)
Ka.Boone 5-6 2-2 12, Moncrieffe 7-10 4-6 18, Anderson 11-14 8-10 31, Walker 0-1 1-2 1, B.Williams 2-10 0-0 4, Ke.Boone 4-7 0-0 11, Kouma 3-7 0-0 6, Flavors 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-57 15-20 85.
WEST VIRGINIA (18-8)
Bridges 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 4-7 2-4 11, Osabuohien 2-3 3-5 7, McBride 4-9 4-4 12, Sherman 7-15 3-3 20, McNeil 3-13 0-0 7, Culver 3-6 8-12 14, Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, McCabe 1-1 1-2 3, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 25-34 80.
Halftime_West Virginia 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 4-14 (Ke.Boone 3-5, Anderson 1-2, Walker 0-1, B.Williams 0-6), West Virginia 5-24 (Sherman 3-7, Matthews 1-2, McNeil 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Bridges 0-3, McBride 0-3). Fouled Out_Moncrieffe, Kouma. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Kouma 10), West Virginia 23 (Bridges 6). Assists_Oklahoma St. 12 (B.Williams 6), West Virginia 13 (McBride 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 23, West Virginia 18. A_2,800 (14,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments