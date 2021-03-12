No. 17 West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56

KANSAS ST. (9-18)

Lee 4-8 3-3 11, Carr 5-13 2-4 12, Ebert 3-8 4-5 10, Goodrich 2-6 0-0 4, Ranke 4-12 0-0 12, Macke 2-4 0-0 5, Goodson 0-1 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 9-12 56

WEST VIRGINIA (20-5)

Martinez 3-8 0-0 6, Niblack 2-14 1-2 5, Deans 5-14 0-0 11, Gondrezick 9-19 4-6 26, Hemingway 2-5 0-2 4, Ejiofor 2-2 0-0 4, Carson 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 7-12 58

Kansas St. 14 13 14 15 — 56 West Virginia 17 5 18 18 — 58

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 5-19 (Carr 0-4, Ranke 4-12, Macke 1-2, Goodson 0-1), West Virginia 5-16 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-4, Gondrezick 4-10, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 14 (Ebert 5), West Virginia 11 (Deans 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 43 (Lee 5-10), West Virginia 35 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 11, West Virginia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.