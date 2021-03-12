Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 17 West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS ST. (9-18)

Lee 4-8 3-3 11, Carr 5-13 2-4 12, Ebert 3-8 4-5 10, Goodrich 2-6 0-0 4, Ranke 4-12 0-0 12, Macke 2-4 0-0 5, Goodson 0-1 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 9-12 56

WEST VIRGINIA (20-5)

Martinez 3-8 0-0 6, Niblack 2-14 1-2 5, Deans 5-14 0-0 11, Gondrezick 9-19 4-6 26, Hemingway 2-5 0-2 4, Ejiofor 2-2 0-0 4, Carson 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 7-12 58

Kansas St. 14 13 14 15 56
West Virginia 17 5 18 18 58

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 5-19 (Carr 0-4, Ranke 4-12, Macke 1-2, Goodson 0-1), West Virginia 5-16 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-4, Gondrezick 4-10, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 14 (Ebert 5), West Virginia 11 (Deans 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 43 (Lee 5-10), West Virginia 35 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 11, West Virginia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development