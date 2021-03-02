No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

TCU (12-11)
O’Bannon 2-5 0-0 6, Samuel 3-3 1-3 7, Fuller 3-8 0-1 6, Miles 1-8 0-0 2, Nembhard 4-12 1-1 10, Easley 2-4 0-0 4, Todd 2-6 1-2 6, LeDee 2-3 4-4 8, Frank 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 7-11 49.
TEXAS TECH (16-8)
Santos-Silva 2-7 0-0 4, Edwards 7-8 2-2 20, McClung 2-4 0-0 4, McCullar 4-8 0-1 9, Peavy 3-7 1-2 7, Shannon 3-7 1-2 8, Nadolny 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 4-4 1-3 9, Agbo 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Goldin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 5-10 69.
Halftime_Texas Tech 36-22. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-17 (O’Bannon 2-3, Todd 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Easley 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Miles 0-5), Texas Tech 6-13 (Edwards 4-5, Shannon 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Agbo 0-1, McClung 0-1, Nadolny 0-1). Rebounds_TCU 28 (LeDee 6), Texas Tech 29 (Peavy 7). Assists_TCU 7 (Fuller, Miles, Nembhard 2), Texas Tech 22 (McClung 6). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Texas Tech 14. A_4,077 (15,098).
