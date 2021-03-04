No. 18 Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54

IOWA ST. (2-20)
Johnson 3-12 0-0 7, Young 4-9 2-2 10, Coleman-Lands 4-13 4-4 15, Harris 5-14 2-2 15, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Dubar 0-2 0-0 0, Conditt 1-1 2-2 4, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Hinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 10-10 54.
TEXAS TECH (17-8)
Santos-Silva 6-8 2-2 14, Edwards 4-5 0-0 11, McClung 7-12 5-6 20, McCullar 0-0 2-4 2, Peavy 6-8 0-0 12, Shannon 4-7 4-6 12, Nadolny 0-3 3-5 3, Smith 1-1 2-2 5, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Agbo 1-2 0-0 2, Goldin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-47 18-25 81.
Halftime_Texas Tech 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 8-28 (Coleman-Lands 3-8, Harris 3-10, Jackson 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Walker 0-1), Texas Tech 5-15 (Edwards 3-4, Smith 1-1, McClung 1-3, Agbo 0-1, Benson 0-1, Shannon 0-2, Nadolny 0-3). Rebounds_Iowa St. 20 (Dubar 4), Texas Tech 31 (McCullar 7). Assists_Iowa St. 9 (Dubar 3), Texas Tech 13 (Peavy 3). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 18, Texas Tech 14.
