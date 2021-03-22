No. 19 Creighton 72, Ohio 58

OHIO (17-8)

Roderick 4-12 0-0 10, Vander Plas 3-12 2-4 9, Wilson 5-8 2-2 12, McDay 4-14 0-0 11, Preston 1-10 2-4 4, Sears 2-8 3-4 8, Granger 2-2 0-2 4, Mil.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 9-16 58.

CREIGHTON (22-8)

Bishop 6-7 0-0 12, Jefferson 6-13 2-2 15, Ballock 3-5 2-3 10, Zegarowski 7-16 2-2 20, Mahoney 4-12 2-2 11, Mitchell 1-4 1-2 4, Kalkbrenner 0-1 0-2 0, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-13 72.

Halftime_Creighton 39-24. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 7-30 (McDay 3-9, Roderick 2-8, Sears 1-4, Vander Plas 1-6, Preston 0-3), Creighton 9-21 (Zegarowski 4-7, Ballock 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Mahoney 1-5, O’Connell 0-1). Rebounds_Ohio 38 (Vander Plas 10), Creighton 35 (Bishop 15). Assists_Ohio 12 (Preston 7), Creighton 12 (Ballock 5). Total Fouls_Ohio 17, Creighton 16.

