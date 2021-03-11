On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 19 San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

WYOMING (1-1)

Ike 3-5 4-4 10, Dusell 7-11 1-2 21, Foster 3-8 0-1 9, Maldonado 3-7 5-6 12, Williams 4-9 2-2 12, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-1 2-2 2, Marble 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 14-17 66.

SAN DIEGO ST. (1-0)

Mensah 0-2 1-2 1, Mitchell 1-4 6-6 8, Gomez 8-12 3-3 20, Pulliam 7-13 0-0 15, Schakel 5-9 2-2 15, Seiko 0-0 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 12-13 69.

Halftime_San Diego St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 12-25 (Dusell 6-10, Foster 3-5, Williams 2-5, Maldonado 1-2, Jeffries 0-1, Marble 0-1, Thompson 0-1), San Diego St. 7-20 (Schakel 3-5, Butler 2-3, Gomez 1-3, Pulliam 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_Maldonado. Rebounds_Wyoming 24 (Ike 9), San Diego St. 22 (Schakel 6). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Williams 5), San Diego St. 13 (Pulliam 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 15, San Diego St. 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

