No. 19 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 62

SAN DIEGO ST. (19-4)
Mensah 4-6 6-6 14, Mitchell 5-10 7-9 19, Gomez 0-7 3-4 3, Pulliam 2-7 0-1 4, Schakel 5-8 2-2 16, Seiko 2-6 2-2 8, Johnson 1-4 2-2 5, Tomaic 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 22-26 71.
UNLV (11-13)
Mbacke Diong 1-5 0-0 2, Tillis 2-4 0-0 4, Grill 1-6 0-0 3, Hamilton 3-14 3-5 9, Jenkins 11-23 3-3 32, Wood 3-4 0-0 7, Blake 1-1 0-0 2, Del Cadia 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-59 7-9 62.
Halftime_San Diego St. 35-28. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 9-24 (Schakel 4-6, Mitchell 2-3, Seiko 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Pulliam 0-2, Gomez 0-5), UNLV 9-22 (Jenkins 7-13, Wood 1-2, Grill 1-5, Hamilton 0-1, Tillis 0-1). Fouled Out_Hamilton. Rebounds_San Diego St. 33 (Schakel 9), UNLV 32 (Grill 7). Assists_San Diego St. 14 (Pulliam 8), UNLV 11 (Grill, Blake 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 14, UNLV 20.
