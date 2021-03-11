On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 2 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS ST. (1-1)

Bradford 6-9 6-8 18, D.Gordon 5-11 4-4 15, McGuirl 0-5 3-4 3, Miguel 2-7 3-4 7, Pack 6-11 0-0 18, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Kasubke 1-3 0-0 2, Ezeagu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 68.

BAYLOR (1-0)

Thamba 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 6-12 4-4 18, Mitchell 7-13 5-6 23, Teague 10-15 2-2 24, Vital 0-3 2-2 2, Flagler 0-0 0-0 0, Mayer 1-3 0-0 3, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 13-14 74.

Halftime_Baylor 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 8-20 (Pack 6-9, Williams 1-1, D.Gordon 1-2, Kasubke 0-1, Miguel 0-2, McGuirl 0-5), Baylor 9-22 (Mitchell 4-8, Butler 2-5, Teague 2-7, Mayer 1-2). Rebounds_Kansas St. 24 (Williams 6), Baylor 27 (Vital 10). Assists_Kansas St. 15 (McGuirl 7), Baylor 14 (Vital 6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 15, Baylor 17.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development