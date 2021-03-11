No. 2 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68

KANSAS ST. (1-1)
Bradford 6-9 6-8 18, D.Gordon 5-11 4-4 15, McGuirl 0-5 3-4 3, Miguel 2-7 3-4 7, Pack 6-11 0-0 18, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Kasubke 1-3 0-0 2, Ezeagu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 68.
BAYLOR (1-0)
Thamba 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 6-12 4-4 18, Mitchell 7-13 5-6 23, Teague 10-15 2-2 24, Vital 0-3 2-2 2, Flagler 0-0 0-0 0, Mayer 1-3 0-0 3, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 13-14 74.
Halftime_Baylor 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 8-20 (Pack 6-9, Williams 1-1, D.Gordon 1-2, Kasubke 0-1, Miguel 0-2, McGuirl 0-5), Baylor 9-22 (Mitchell 4-8, Butler 2-5, Teague 2-7, Mayer 1-2). Rebounds_Kansas St. 24 (Williams 6), Baylor 27 (Vital 10). Assists_Kansas St. 15 (McGuirl 7), Baylor 14 (Vital 6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 15, Baylor 17.
