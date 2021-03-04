Trending:
No. 2 Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:08 pm
MICHIGAN ST. (14-11)

Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 6-15 2-3 14, Marble 1-2 2-2 4, Langford 2-10 2-2 6, Watts 3-8 0-1 6, G.Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Hauser 3-7 0-0 6, Bingham 1-1 0-0 2, Hoggard 1-4 0-0 2, Hoiberg 0-2 0-1 0, Sissoko 3-3 2-3 8, Kithier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 10-14 50.

MICHIGAN (19-2)

Livers 3-7 2-3 9, Dickinson 6-8 2-3 14, Brooks 4-8 0-0 9, M.Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Wagner 6-12 3-4 19, C.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Johns 2-2 2-2 6, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Baird 0-1 0-0 0, Faulds 1-1 0-0 2, Ozuna-Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-14 69.

Halftime_Michigan 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 0-9 (G.Brown 0-1, Henry 0-1, Hoggard 0-1, Hoiberg 0-1, Watts 0-2, Hauser 0-3), Michigan 7-16 (Wagner 4-6, Livers 1-2, Brooks 1-3, M.Smith 1-5). Fouled Out_C.Brown, Davis. Rebounds_Michigan St. 27 (Henry 5), Michigan 34 (Dickinson 10). Assists_Michigan St. 7 (Hauser, Hoggard 2), Michigan 9 (M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 16, Michigan 20. A_133 (12,707).

