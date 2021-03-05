On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 2 Texas A&M 77, LSU 58

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 2:03 pm
LSU (9-13)

Trasi 0-3 0-0 0, Aifuwa 3-9 4-5 10, Pointer 6-21 10-12 26, Spencer 4-9 0-0 10, Young 2-7 0-0 5, Shematsi 1-4 0-0 2, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-2 0-0 0, Lombard 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-7 0-0 3, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-64 14-17 58

TEXAS A&M (23-1)

N’dea Jones 5-8 1-1 12, Ciera Johnson 4-9 4-6 12, Nixon 5-13 2-2 12, Wells 4-9 7-12 16, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, Zaay Green 2-2 0-0 5, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 5-6 3-4 13, Pitts 1-3 0-0 3, Kay Kay Green 1-1 0-0 2, Maliyah Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 17-25 77

LSU 12 14 14 18 58
Texas A&M 13 19 20 25 77

3-Point Goals_LSU 8-19 (Trasi 0-1, Pointer 4-7, Spencer 2-4, Young 1-1, Shematsi 0-3, Cherry 0-1, Payne 1-2), Texas A&M 4-12 (Jones 1-1, Nixon 0-4, Wells 1-3, Green 1-1, Pitts 1-3). Assists_LSU 9 (Pointer 4), Texas A&M 10 (Johnson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 34 (Aifuwa 2-8), Texas A&M 44 (Wilson 5-15). Total Fouls_LSU 20, Texas A&M 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

