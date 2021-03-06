No. 20 Loyola of Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49

INDIANA ST. (15-10)
Williams 3-6 2-3 8, Key 4-13 3-3 11, Larry 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Laravia 6-13 0-0 13, Neese 1-5 0-0 2, Bacote 3-4 0-0 8, Barnes 1-2 0-0 3, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0, Hankins 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 5-6 49.
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (23-4)
Uguak 5-6 0-0 10, Krutwig 8-14 2-2 18, Clemons 3-7 4-5 12, Norris 3-8 0-0 9, Williamson 5-8 1-1 14, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Hutson 0-1 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 0-1 0-0 0, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 7-8 65.
Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 4-12 (Bacote 2-2, Barnes 1-2, Laravia 1-2, Neese 0-1, Larry 0-2, Key 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 8-19 (Williamson 3-6, Norris 3-7, Clemons 2-4, Baughman 0-1, Hall 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 25 (Laravia 7), Loyola of Chicago 31 (Krutwig 11). Assists_Indiana St. 5 (Key 2), Loyola of Chicago 17 (Krutwig 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 8, Loyola of Chicago 13. A_938 (21,000).
