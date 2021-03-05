On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 20 Loyola of Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 1:59 pm
S. ILLINOIS (12-14)

D’Avanzo 7-11 2-2 18, Filewich 1-5 0-2 2, Banks 4-9 3-4 12, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Verplancken 2-9 2-2 6, Harvey 1-4 0-0 3, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Dembele 2-2 0-0 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 7-10 49.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (22-4)

Uguak 4-6 0-0 9, Krutwig 3-8 2-3 8, Clemons 2-6 0-0 6, Norris 3-6 4-4 11, Williamson 4-9 0-0 11, Hall 2-2 2-2 6, Kennedy 1-5 0-0 2, Hutson 5-7 1-3 13, Kaifes 0-1 0-0 0, Hebb 2-3 0-0 4, Wojcik 1-4 0-0 3, Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-12 73.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 35-22. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 4-18 (D’Avanzo 2-4, Banks 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Cross 0-1, Brown 0-4, Verplancken 0-5), Loyola of Chicago 10-21 (Williamson 3-7, Hutson 2-2, Clemons 2-4, Wojcik 1-1, Uguak 1-2, Norris 1-3, Kaifes 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Rebounds_S. Illinois 25 (Banks 6), Loyola of Chicago 37 (Krutwig 6). Assists_S. Illinois 6 (Banks 3), Loyola of Chicago 19 (Norris 9). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 15, Loyola of Chicago 11. A_830 (21,000).

