No. 20 South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 6:25 pm
WICHITA ST. (6-12)

Colbert 6-11 1-1 13, Strong 2-10 0-0 4, Bastin 5-11 0-0 10, Bremaud 0-3 0-0 0, McCarty 0-4 0-0 0, Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, McCully 4-9 3-3 11, Adams 1-5 1-2 4, Budane 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 5-6 44

SOUTH FLORIDA (16-3)

Leverett 0-1 1-2 1, Mununga 1-3 1-2 3, Harvey 3-12 7-10 14, Pinzan 2-10 2-2 7, Tsineke 6-18 0-0 12, Bermejo 1-4 0-0 3, Brabencova 0-4 1-2 1, Jordao 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarez 2-5 1-2 7, Lazic 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-61 13-20 48

Wichita St. 16 9 10 9 44
South Florida 10 10 17 11 48

3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 1-11 (Strong 0-4, Bremaud 0-3, Duncan 0-1, McCully 0-2, Adams 1-1), South Florida 5-26 (Harvey 1-6, Pinzan 1-6, Tsineke 0-5, Bermejo 1-2, Brabencova 0-1, Alvarez 2-4, Lazic 0-2). Assists_Wichita St. 11 (Bastin 6), South Florida 11 (Pinzan 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wichita St. 41 (Bastin 3-8), South Florida 47 (Mununga 7-15). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 22, South Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_158.

Sports News

