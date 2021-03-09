No. 20 South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44

WICHITA ST. (6-12)
Colbert 6-11 1-1 13, Strong 2-10 0-0 4, Bastin 5-11 0-0 10, Bremaud 0-3 0-0 0, McCarty 0-4 0-0 0, Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, McCully 4-9 3-3 11, Adams 1-5 1-2 4, Budane 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 5-6 44
SOUTH FLORIDA (16-3)
Leverett 0-1 1-2 1, Mununga 1-3 1-2 3, Harvey 3-12 7-10 14, Pinzan 2-10 2-2 7, Tsineke 6-18 0-0 12, Bermejo 1-4 0-0 3, Brabencova 0-4 1-2 1, Jordao 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarez 2-5 1-2 7, Lazic 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-61 13-20 48
|Wichita St.
|16
|9
|10
|9
|—
|44
|South Florida
|10
|10
|17
|11
|—
|48
3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 1-11 (Strong 0-4, Bremaud 0-3, Duncan 0-1, McCully 0-2, Adams 1-1), South Florida 5-26 (Harvey 1-6, Pinzan 1-6, Tsineke 0-5, Bermejo 1-2, Brabencova 0-1, Alvarez 2-4, Lazic 0-2). Assists_Wichita St. 11 (Bastin 6), South Florida 11 (Pinzan 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wichita St. 41 (Bastin 3-8), South Florida 47 (Mununga 7-15). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 22, South Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_158.
