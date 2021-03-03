No. 20 West Virginia 72, Kansas St. 64

WEST VIRGINIA (19-4)
Martinez 11-15 0-0 23, Niblack 0-2 6-10 6, Deans 5-12 0-2 13, Gondrezick 5-14 2-2 14, Hemingway 1-3 0-0 3, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Carson 4-5 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 8-14 72
KANSAS ST. (8-16)
Lee 11-18 4-6 26, Carr 5-20 3-4 15, Ebert 2-6 0-0 4, Goodrich 0-1 0-0 0, Ranke 3-9 0-0 9, Macke 1-3 0-0 3, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Goodson 3-6 0-0 7, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 7-10 64
|West Virginia
|21
|20
|14
|17
|—
|72
|Kansas St.
|20
|12
|19
|13
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 10-19 (Martinez 1-1, Deans 3-5, Gondrezick 2-8, Hemingway 1-1, Carson 3-4), Kansas St. 7-22 (Carr 2-8, Ranke 3-8, Macke 1-2, Goodson 1-4). Assists_West Virginia 20 (Deans 9), Kansas St. 20 (Ebert 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 34 (Martinez 3-12), Kansas St. 35 (Lee 9-14). Total Fouls_West Virginia 15, Kansas St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_603.
