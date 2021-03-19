No. 21 Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

UTAH ST. (0-1)
Bean 5-9 3-4 13, Queta 5-8 1-2 11, Anthony 5-9 1-2 11, Miller 2-8 0-0 6, Worster 2-7 0-0 6, Anderson 3-8 0-2 6, Ashworth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 5-10 53.
TEXAS TECH (1-0)
Santos-Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Edwards 3-8 4-4 12, McClung 6-16 1-1 16, McCullar 4-10 0-0 10, Shannon 5-13 0-1 10, Peavy 3-6 1-2 7, Nadolny 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-8 65.
Halftime_Utah St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 4-19 (Worster 2-5, Miller 2-7, Anthony 0-1, Ashworth 0-1, Anderson 0-5), Texas Tech 7-18 (McClung 3-6, McCullar 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Nadolny 0-1, Shannon 0-2). Rebounds_Utah St. 35 (Queta 14), Texas Tech 27 (McCullar 7). Assists_Utah St. 13 (Queta 6), Texas Tech 15 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 13, Texas Tech 14.
