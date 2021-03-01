Trending:
No. 21 Virginia 62, Miami 51

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 7:54 pm
MIAMI (7-16)

Walker 3-10 2-2 8, Brooks 2-4 1-2 5, McGusty 6-11 2-2 14, Olaniyi 5-12 0-0 12, Wong 3-13 2-2 10, Gak 1-1 0-0 2, Herenton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-8 51.

VIRGINIA (16-6)

Hauser 7-13 0-0 18, Huff 2-10 2-2 7, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Murphy 3-9 4-4 12, Woldetensae 1-3 0-0 3, Beekman 2-3 0-0 4, McKoy 4-8 0-1 8, Morsell 1-4 0-0 2, Caffaro 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 23-57 8-9 62.

Halftime_Virginia 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Miami 4-15 (Wong 2-3, Olaniyi 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Herenton 0-1, Walker 0-2, McGusty 0-3), Virginia 8-22 (Hauser 4-9, Murphy 2-5, Huff 1-3, Woldetensae 1-3, McKoy 0-1, Morsell 0-1). Rebounds_Miami 28 (Walker 10), Virginia 33 (Huff 7). Assists_Miami 5 (Wong 2), Virginia 13 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Miami 11, Virginia 8.

