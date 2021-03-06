Trending:
No. 21 Virginia 68, Louisville 58

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:01 pm
VIRGINIA (17-6)

Hauser 9-14 4-4 24, Huff 5-6 0-0 10, Beekman 2-4 2-2 6, Clark 1-7 0-0 2, Murphy 7-12 2-2 17, McKoy 2-4 0-0 4, Woldetensae 1-3 3-3 5, Morsell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 11-11 68.

LOUISVILLE (13-6)

Slazinski 2-3 3-4 7, Withers 4-10 2-5 12, Johnson 6-17 1-2 14, Jones 2-15 2-2 6, Williamson 4-7 1-2 9, Davis 2-4 2-2 8, Traynor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 11-17 58.

Halftime_Virginia 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-15 (Hauser 2-5, Murphy 1-5, Beekman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Huff 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1), Louisville 5-13 (Davis 2-3, Withers 2-4, Johnson 1-5, Slazinski 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia 32 (Hauser 7), Louisville 25 (Williamson 10). Assists_Virginia 10 (Beekman 4), Louisville 8 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Virginia 13, Louisville 9.

