No. 22 Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

GEORGETOWN (0-1)

Bile 4-8 0-0 10, Pickett 3-13 4-5 11, Wahab 7-12 6-9 20, Carey 3-4 9-9 17, D.Harris 3-12 0-0 7, Blair 2-6 0-0 5, Ighoefe 0-0 0-3 0, Berger 1-2 0-0 3, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Sibley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-26 73.

COLORADO (1-0)

Battey 3-6 0-0 6, Walton 3-4 2-2 9, Parquet 3-4 2-2 10, Wright 4-8 3-3 12, Schwartz 6-8 1-2 18, Walker 9-10 1-1 24, Horne 1-7 0-0 2, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2, Barthelemy 1-2 3-4 6, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Clifford 1-2 0-0 3, O’Brien 2-3 0-0 4, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 12-14 96.

Halftime_Colorado 47-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-24 (Carey 2-3, Bile 2-5, Berger 1-2, Blair 1-3, Pickett 1-4, D.Harris 1-6, Sibley 0-1), Colorado 16-25 (Walker 5-5, Schwartz 5-7, Parquet 2-3, Clifford 1-1, Walton 1-1, Barthelemy 1-2, Wright 1-2, Horne 0-4). Rebounds_Georgetown 25 (Wahab 12), Colorado 26 (Wright 5). Assists_Georgetown 12 (Pickett 6), Colorado 27 (Wright 13). Total Fouls_Georgetown 16, Colorado 17.

