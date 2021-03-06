No. 23 Missouri St. 85, Evansville 44

MISSOURI ST. (20-2)
Franklin 3-6 5-5 11, Hipp 5-10 1-2 11, Calip 4-10 6-6 14, Ruffridge 3-6 2-2 9, Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Jackson 6-8 0-0 12, Gartner 0-5 1-2 1, Bhinhar 0-3 2-2 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Manning 2-6 0-0 6, Rocca 3-6 0-0 9, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 17-19 85
EVANSVILLE (6-16)
Feit 5-14 2-2 14, Hudson 2-5 0-0 4, Poland 4-14 0-0 9, Reed 2-8 2-4 7, Stephens 0-3 2-2 2, Partee 0-0 0-0 0, Thurwalker 0-1 0-0 0, Casteel 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 2-8 3-4 8, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-56 9-12 44
|Missouri St.
|19
|26
|20
|20
|—
|85
|Evansville
|6
|16
|8
|14
|—
|44
3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 8-28 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 0-3, Ruffridge 1-4, Wilson 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Gartner 0-1, Bhinhar 0-2, Ellis 0-1, Manning 2-6, Rocca 3-6), Evansville 5-20 (Feit 2-5, Poland 1-6, Reed 1-4, Stephens 0-2, Casteel 0-1, Griffin 1-2). Assists_Missouri St. 20 (Wilson 6), Evansville 8 (Newman 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri St. 49 (Jackson 3-5), Evansville 29 (Reed 3-4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 15, Evansville 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments