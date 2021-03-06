No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58

INDIANA (12-14)
J.Hunter 5-10 1-1 12, Jackson-Davis 4-9 4-7 12, R.Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Durham 4-11 4-5 14, Phinisee 4-13 1-1 10, Galloway 1-2 0-0 3, Geronimo 0-1 3-4 3, Lander 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 13-18 58.
PURDUE (18-8)
Gillis 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, E.Hunter 0-4 0-2 0, Ivey 6-9 4-4 17, Stefanovic 2-7 2-2 8, Wheeler 2-6 3-4 8, Edey 8-10 4-5 20, Newman 1-5 2-2 5, I.Thompson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 15-19 67.
Halftime_Purdue 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-23 (Durham 2-4, Galloway 1-2, J.Hunter 1-6, Phinisee 1-7, Lander 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1, Leal 0-2), Purdue 6-21 (Stefanovic 2-6, Gillis 1-1, Ivey 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Newman 1-4, E.Hunter 0-2, I.Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana 21 (Phinisee 6), Purdue 34 (Edey 9). Assists_Indiana 13 (Phinisee 4), Purdue 13 (Stefanovic 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Purdue 18. A_250 (14,846).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments